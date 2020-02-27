Vestor Capital LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.