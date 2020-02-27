Vestor Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.91 and a 200 day moving average of $300.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

