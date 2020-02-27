Vestor Capital LLC Has $3 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,435,000 after acquiring an additional 404,210 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,568,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,772,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 977,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,437,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 8,142,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,108. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

