Vestor Capital LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.26. 418,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.