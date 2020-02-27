Vestor Capital LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 323,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,412,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

