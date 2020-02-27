Vestor Capital LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $449,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.62. 7,914,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

