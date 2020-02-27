Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

T stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 66,286,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,738,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

