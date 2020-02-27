Vestor Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NYSE C traded down $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $64.45. 34,648,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556,663. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

