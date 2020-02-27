Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $954,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.