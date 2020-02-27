Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 1,778 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2,316.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 54,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

