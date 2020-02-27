Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 5,068 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.49. 11,865,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.