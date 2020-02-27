Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $14.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.71. 11,321,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,956. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.56 and a 200 day moving average of $312.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

