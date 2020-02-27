Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 121,050,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,172,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

