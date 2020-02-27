Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,064. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

