Vestor Capital LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,454,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

