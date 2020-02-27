Vestor Capital LLC Sells 16,862 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

HD stock traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.73. 7,609,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,958. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.