Vestor Capital LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,748. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

