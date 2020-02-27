Vestor Capital LLC Sells 386 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 842,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,413,000 after buying an additional 365,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,803,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,549. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.