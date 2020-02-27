Vestor Capital LLC Sells 508 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $9.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,600,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

