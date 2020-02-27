Vestor Capital LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

UBER stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 66,508,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,227,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 482,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $14,051,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,745,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,840,272 shares of company stock worth $622,138,395 over the last ninety days.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.