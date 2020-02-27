Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 409.20 ($5.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 450.26.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

