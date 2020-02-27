Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.30 Per Share

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded up GBX 23.80 ($0.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 423.40 ($5.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,364,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.26. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vesuvius will post 4866.9996474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSVS. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

