Vetri (VLD) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Vetri token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $139.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vetri Token Profile

Vetri was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,110,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global.

Vetri Token Trading

Vetri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

