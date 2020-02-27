Viacoin Market Cap Achieves $4.44 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $75,609.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00703924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007446 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,716 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

