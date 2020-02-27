Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Insider Acquires A$111,950.00 in Stock

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) insider Trevor Gerber bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,950.00 ($79,397.16).

Shares of ASX:VCX traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$2.28 ($1.62). 9,852,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,130,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of A$2.33 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of A$2.72 ($1.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

