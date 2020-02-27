Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 192.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 1,060,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,733. The company has a market cap of $460.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 224,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

