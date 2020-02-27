Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 2,024,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,539. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $460.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.35.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

