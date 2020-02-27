Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 212,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

VNOM stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,384.62%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.