Virtu Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.