Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of V opened at $182.83 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average of $185.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

