Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 140,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $187.21 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

