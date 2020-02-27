Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 27.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Visa by 54.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 140,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

V stock traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,520,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

