Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Short Interest Update

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 30,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 27.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 27.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Visa by 54.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 140,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.76. Visa has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

