VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.63. 3,037,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.