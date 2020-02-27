Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

VNO opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

