VouchForMe Hits One Day Volume of $36,878.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $36,878.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

