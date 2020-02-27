VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VSL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.05). 143,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,853. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.65 ($1.25). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.83. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78.

In other VPC Specialty Lending Investments news, insider Richard Levy bought 61,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01). Insiders have bought 51,684,772 shares of company stock worth $4,083,274,717 over the last ninety days.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

