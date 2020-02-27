Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $6,024.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,232,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,852,465 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

