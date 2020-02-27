Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 627,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,073. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.