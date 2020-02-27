Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WFC stock traded down C$1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.26. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.36. Wall Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.57 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

