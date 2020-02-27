Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news sentiment score of 0.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walt Disney’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Shares of DIS opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

