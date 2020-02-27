Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.43

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004948 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Bithumb and COSS. Waltonchain has a market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.02592735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00087536 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,591,540 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin, COSS, Huobi, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Binance, Allbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.