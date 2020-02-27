Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.42 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $78.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.31 million to $81.04 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $83.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $315.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $325.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $329.54 million, with estimates ranging from $319.47 million to $343.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%.

WRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,618,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

