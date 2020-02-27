Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after acquiring an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.62. 4,279,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,878. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

