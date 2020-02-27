Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,750 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Waste Management worth $97,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,263,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,389. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

