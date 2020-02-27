Wavesbet Hits One Day Volume of $29,622.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $96,390.00 and $29,622.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

