WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and $3.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,616,615,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,092,592 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi, Tidex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Bibox, C2CX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.