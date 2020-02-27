WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $48,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $103.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.