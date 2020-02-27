Wedbush Comments on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

