Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 173,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

